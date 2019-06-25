Lowe: 'I Don't Think' Hornets Were Ever Going to Offer Supermax to Kemba Walker

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker answers a question during end of season interviews for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kemba Walker said he would take less than a five-year, $221.3 million supermax contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, but it appears as though he was discussing something the Hornets never planned to offer.

"I don't think they were ever going to offer him the supermax," ESPN's Zach Lowe said Tuesday. 

"It's a good play: 'I'm going to take less of something that they were never going to offer me anyway,' so when you do a deal, you look benevolent," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski responded. "It was a smart play by Kemba."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

 

Related

    Rumor: Frank Kaminsky on Phoenix Suns Radar

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Rumor: Frank Kaminsky on Phoenix Suns Radar

    Swarm and Sting
    via Swarm and Sting

    Hornets Should Take a Long Look at Kavell Bigby-Williams

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Hornets Should Take a Long Look at Kavell Bigby-Williams

    Swarm and Sting
    via Swarm and Sting

    5 Players the Hornets Should Go After

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    5 Players the Hornets Should Go After

    Old North Banter
    via Old North Banter

    3rd Team Emerging as Kemba Walker Contender

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    3rd Team Emerging as Kemba Walker Contender

    Old North Banter
    via Old North Banter