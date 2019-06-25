Lowe: 'I Don't Think' Hornets Were Ever Going to Offer Supermax to Kemba Walker

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kemba Walker said he would take less than a five-year, $221.3 million supermax contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, but it appears as though he was discussing something the Hornets never planned to offer.

"I don't think they were ever going to offer him the supermax," ESPN's Zach Lowe said Tuesday.



"It's a good play: 'I'm going to take less of something that they were never going to offer me anyway,' so when you do a deal, you look benevolent," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski responded. "It was a smart play by Kemba."

