Kemba Walker Would Take Less Than Supermax Contract to Help Hornets Build

Kemba Walker Would Take Less Than Supermax Contract to Help Hornets BuildJune 13, 2019
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
If the Charlotte Hornets are able to keep Kemba Walker this offseason in free agency, it may not take a supermax contract to do so.
According to Nick Carboni of WCNC, Walker said he would take less than the maximum amount of money he could earn in a new contract if it meant the Hornets would have the financial flexibility to build a title contender:
Nick Carboni @NickCarboniWCNC
I asked Kemba Walker if he would take less than the Super Max to help #Hornets team build around him: “Yeah I would take less. Sure why not. I would take less.” https://t.co/3vzNWw8Ntf
