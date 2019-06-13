Kemba Walker Would Take Less Than Supermax Contract to Help Hornets Build

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker answers a question during end of season interviews for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

If the Charlotte Hornets are able to keep Kemba Walker this offseason in free agency, it may not take a supermax contract to do so.

According to Nick Carboni of WCNC, Walker said he would take less than the maximum amount of money he could earn in a new contract if it meant the Hornets would have the financial flexibility to build a title contender: 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

