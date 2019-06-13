Kemba Walker Would Take Less Than Supermax Contract to Help Hornets Build

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

If the Charlotte Hornets are able to keep Kemba Walker this offseason in free agency, it may not take a supermax contract to do so.

According to Nick Carboni of WCNC, Walker said he would take less than the maximum amount of money he could earn in a new contract if it meant the Hornets would have the financial flexibility to build a title contender:

