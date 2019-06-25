Astros' George Springer Activated After Missing 27 Games with Hamstring Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros will receive a significant boost in the lineup to help their struggling offense get back on track.

The team announced George Springer has been activated off the injured list after missing the previous 27 games with a strained left hamstring.

Springer was playing at an MVP level when he was injured on May 24. The 29-year-old leads the Astros with a .389 on-base percentage and .643 slugging percentage and ranks second with 17 homers and a .308 batting average.

The Astros went 15-12 during Springer's absence after starting the season 34-18 through May 24. The offense scored a total of 19 runs during a recent seven-game losing streak that was snapped with Sunday's 9-4 win over the New York Yankees.

Despite their recent rough patch, the Astros still hold a 6.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West and are only two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the American League's best record.

Adding Springer's bat back into the lineup will help solidify Houston's standing as a favorite to reach the postseason for the fourth time in the past five years.