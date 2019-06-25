Mavericks Rumors: Patrick Beverley Signing 'Very Much in Play' in Free Agency

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly expected to meet with Los Angeles Clippers combo guard Patrick Beverley early in the NBA free-agent moratorium period, which opens at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that signing Beverley "is very much in play for the Mavericks," who are expected to face competition from the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

