Mavericks Rumors: Patrick Beverley Signing 'Very Much in Play' in Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley celebrates his 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 140-115. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly expected to meet with Los Angeles Clippers combo guard Patrick Beverley early in the NBA free-agent moratorium period, which opens at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that signing Beverley "is very much in play for the Mavericks," who are expected to face competition from the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'A Kernel of Truth' to Lakers' Interest in D-Lo Reunion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'A Kernel of Truth' to Lakers' Interest in D-Lo Reunion

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How Real Are the Lakers' Chances of Landing Kawhi?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Real Are the Lakers' Chances of Landing Kawhi?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Post-Awards NBA Free-Agency Predictions 🔮

    Picking where top stars will sign based on the latest rumors

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Post-Awards NBA Free-Agency Predictions 🔮

    Picking where top stars will sign based on the latest rumors

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report