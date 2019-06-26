Germany vs. Romania: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Germany vs. Romania: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and PredictionJune 26, 2019
Germany and Romania have been scoring for fun at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships ahead of their semi-final meeting at Bologna's Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday.
Both clubs topped their groups, with Germany finding the net 10 times en route to winning Group B. Meanwhile, Romania hit four twice to progress from a group containing France, England and Croatia.
Artful No. 10 Ianis Hagi and in-form striker George Puscas are the danger men for Romania. Germany's strength comes from a midfield underpinned by the industry of Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud.
Date: Thursday, June 27
Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Football
Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN
Prediction: Germany 3-2 Romania
Hagi has been the creative fulcrum for Romania. A somewhat languid presence between the midfield and forward lines, he has mastered efficiency with selective use of the ball, just as he did during the 4-2 win over England:
FootballTalentScout @FTalentScout
Ianis Hagi vs England U-21 1 goal 14 passes 79% pass accuracy 2 key passes 1 dribble won 1 tackle won 1 interception 1 aerial won Like father, like son. Lovely player. 🇷🇴 #U21EURO
Puscas has benefited most from Hagi's flair and vision, helping himself to a pair of goals from the penalty spot. Hagi is threading the passes to exploit Puscas' pace and timing, meaning the German defence should be wary about risking a high line.
Germany's best policy will be to work the ball quickly to prolific duo Marco Richter and Gian-Luca Waldschmidt. They combined for eight goals during the group stage.
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
He scored 5️⃣ of Germany’s 🔟 goals in Group B and with a WhoScored rating of 8.58, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt is our Euro U21 player of the group 👏👏👏 For more player stats - https://t.co/LJA6WnvITT https://t.co/jYmqgWptdj
UEFA U21 EURO @UEFAUnder21
🇩🇪 Hat-trick hero Luca Waldschmidt dances his way past a defender before finding the net! 🔥🔥🔥 @HisenseSports | #U21EURO | @DFB_Junioren https://t.co/LOvwwfA3Tc
Dahoud will keep the supply lines open thanks to a strong engine and an astute eye for a pass. His movement is the key to Germany producing quick transitions between the lines.
Ample firepower up top means Germany should edge a semi-final tie that won't be short of goals. Hagi and Co. have proved they can score quickly and in bunches, but Germany's match-winners up top will ultimately prove decisive.
