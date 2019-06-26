Germany vs. Romania: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Germany and Romania have been scoring for fun at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships ahead of their semi-final meeting at Bologna's Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday.

Both clubs topped their groups, with Germany finding the net 10 times en route to winning Group B. Meanwhile, Romania hit four twice to progress from a group containing France, England and Croatia.

Artful No. 10 Ianis Hagi and in-form striker George Puscas are the danger men for Romania. Germany's strength comes from a midfield underpinned by the industry of Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Prediction: Germany 3-2 Romania

Hagi has been the creative fulcrum for Romania. A somewhat languid presence between the midfield and forward lines, he has mastered efficiency with selective use of the ball, just as he did during the 4-2 win over England:

Puscas has benefited most from Hagi's flair and vision, helping himself to a pair of goals from the penalty spot. Hagi is threading the passes to exploit Puscas' pace and timing, meaning the German defence should be wary about risking a high line.

Germany's best policy will be to work the ball quickly to prolific duo Marco Richter and Gian-Luca Waldschmidt. They combined for eight goals during the group stage.

Dahoud will keep the supply lines open thanks to a strong engine and an astute eye for a pass. His movement is the key to Germany producing quick transitions between the lines.

Ample firepower up top means Germany should edge a semi-final tie that won't be short of goals. Hagi and Co. have proved they can score quickly and in bunches, but Germany's match-winners up top will ultimately prove decisive.