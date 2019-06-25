Report: Knicks Believe If Anybody Can Return from Achilles, It's Kevin Durant

John Hefti/Associated Press

The New York Knicks will reportedly continue their pursuit of Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant in free agency this summer despite the ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

On Monday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks believe "if anyone in the league can come back from an Achilles tear, it is Durant," but one source he spoke with wasn't as confident.

"I wouldn't do it," an NBA talent evaluator said when asked about giving KD a max contract. "It may look good now, appear they had it right [he was coming] until the injury. But it's hard to justify all that for maybe one good year. By the fourth year, I can see people wondering when will he come off the cap."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.