Report: Knicks Believe If Anybody Can Return from Achilles, It's Kevin Durant

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts in the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Mavericks won 126-91. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

The New York Knicks will reportedly continue their pursuit of Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant in free agency this summer despite the ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

On Monday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks believe "if anyone in the league can come back from an Achilles tear, it is Durant," but one source he spoke with wasn't as confident.

"I wouldn't do it," an NBA talent evaluator said when asked about giving KD a max contract. "It may look good now, appear they had it right [he was coming] until the injury. But it's hard to justify all that for maybe one good year. By the fourth year, I can see people wondering when will he come off the cap."

                 

