Philippe Coutinho Says His Barcelona Future Is Uncertain Amid Transfer Rumours

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has said he is unsure if he will still be at the club next season amid speculation over his future.

Coutinho arrived at the Camp Nou in January 2018, having joined from Liverpool for a club-record fee £142 million for the Blaugrana. However, he's failed to perform to his best at Barcelona and subsequently there have been rumours he will be sold in the current transfer window.

Coutinho is currently part of the Brazil squad for the Copa America, and he was asked about a possible transfer away from the Catalan giants this summer, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"I have a contract with Barcelona, it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here [with Brazil] and about the future [with Barca] we do not know what will happen.

"Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth."

Coutinho has been in fine form for Brazil in the competition, helping the team make it to the quarter-finals after topping Group A. He was on the scoresheet twice in their 3-0 win over Bolivia in their opening game:

Simon Stone of BBC Sport commented on Coutinho's performance in the 5-0 win over Peru in Brazil's last match:

Per Pisani, the former Reds star has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

At Liverpool, Coutinho was one of the most effective attacking midfielders in the game. The Brazilian was able to mesh intricate dribbling and intelligent passing with powerful shooting from distance, making him a multifaceted threat for opposition defences.

He would frequently produce moments of brilliance at Anfield, and he appeared a natural fit for Barcelona. However, the 27-year-old has been nowhere near as effective in La Liga, and towards the end of the 2018-19 season, he appeared totally devoid of confidence.

The Copa America has at least shown Coutinho can cut it at the highest level still. According to WhoScored.com, he's been one of the standout players in the tournament so far:

If Barcelona were able to get this version of Coutinho next season, then he would have a positive influence on their play. However, the iconic red-and-blue jersey appears to weigh heavily on his shoulders, while supporters at the Camp Nou lost patience with their No. 7 late last term, with jeers aimed towards him at times.

Coutinho's performances for Brazil and previous form for Liverpool will likely ensure there are still elite clubs interested in him if he is on the market. If Barcelona do decide to sell, the challenge will be recouping a sum close to the initial £105 million they paid to sign the player.