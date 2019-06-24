Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Rules Out Participating in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Cody Bellinger has been arguably the best hitter in baseball this season, but fans won't get a chance to see him showcase his power on the national stage.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder said Monday he doesn't plan on competing in the Home Run Derby this year, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

Castillo added that Bellinger would consider joining the contest next season when the All-Star Game is in Los Angeles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.