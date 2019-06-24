DeMar DeRozan on Raptors' White House Decision: 'I Wouldn't Go Either'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The newly born controversy surrounding whether championship teams will make a customary visit to the White House has migrated north of the border.

In a TMZ Sports video posted Monday, San Antonio Spur DeMar DeRozan was asked whether he would be "mad" at his former team for not wanting to go to the White House. "S--t, I wouldn't go either," DeRozan responded.

Over the weekend, Raptors guard Danny Green expressed a similar viewpoint to Yahoo Sports Canada:

Green arrived in Toronto alongside Kawhi Leonard last summer in the trade that sent DeRozan to the Spurs. Previously, DeRozan had spent his whole NBA career with the Raptors since 2009.

As the first Canadian team to win an NBA title, the Raptors are in unfamiliar territory. However, head coach Nick Nurse confirmed to SportsNet590 last week the team is already planning to visit Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (h/t TMZ).