Andre Iguodala on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson: 'Nobody's Going to the Knicks'June 24, 2019
Ben Margot/Associated Press
New York Knicks fans, look away.
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala appeared on CNBC Monday and said in no uncertain terms that players like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson wouldn't be signing with the Knicks this summer:
Spike Eskin @SpikeEskin
“Nobody’s going to the Knicks, sorry.” Iguodala on KD and Klay leaving GSW on CNBC.
Spike Eskin @SpikeEskin
He also said be believed they’d be back with the Warriors, but even if they are not they’re still his brothers.
