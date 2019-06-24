Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney Headline 26-Man 2019 MLS All-Star Game Roster

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and DC United striker Wayne Rooney will headline a 26-player MLS all-star roster for their game against Atletico Madrid at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on July 31:

The two former Manchester United strikers are part of a squad that also includes Orlando City's Nani and Chicago Fire's Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ibrahimovic's Galaxy team-mate Jonathan dos Santos also made the cut as did veteran United States stars Graham Zusi and Brad Guzan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.