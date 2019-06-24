U21 EURO 2019: Group Stage Results and Standings

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

France and Romania booked their places in the semi-finals of the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship after a goalless draw on Monday.

The results mean that Romania top Group C and join Spain and Germany in progressing to the last four as group winners, while France also qualify as the best runners-up.

Meanwhile, England's disappointing campaign ended with a 3-3 draw against Croatia, as the Young Lions exit the tournament without managing a single win.

The semi-finals take place on Thursday and see Germany take on Romania, while Spain face France for a place in Sunday's final.

Monday's Results

Croatia 3-3 England

France 0-0 Romania

Group A (played, points, goal difference)

1. Spain: 3, 6, +4

2. Italy: 3, 6, +3

3. Poland: 3, 6, -3

4. Belgium: 3, 0, -4

Group B

1. Germany: 3, 7, +7

2. Denmark: 3, 6, +2

3. Austria: 3, 4, 0

4. Serbia: 3, 0, -9

Group C

1. Romania: 3, 7, +5

2. France: 3, 7, +2

3. England: 3, 1, -3

4. Croatia: 3, 1, -4

Monday Recap

France and Romania played out a goalless draw that ensured both teams went through to the last four of the competition.

A win for Romania would have been enough to dump France out of the tournament, with hosts Italy progressing instead, but Mirel Radoi's side could not find a goal at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena.

Goal's Carlo Garganese noted the lack of attacking threat from both sides:

A disappointing game ended all square but means both teams remain in the tournament and can meet again in the final.

Meanwhile, England got off to a strong start against Croatia and went ahead after just 11 minutes through a Reiss Nelson penalty.

The Young Lions were awarded a spot-kick after Nelson was tripped by Branimir Kalaica, and the Arsenal man picked himself up and coolly converted the penalty for the opening goal (UK only):

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was back in the starting XI after being left on the bench against Romania last time out and looked a cut above in the England midfield.

Former England manager Glen Hoddle offered his view:

England enjoyed the better of the first half but Croatia still managed to equalise six minutes before half-time. Wolfsburg forward Josip Brekalo cut in from the left and bent a fine strike past goalkeeper Dean Henderson (UK only):

Boothroyd's side restored their lead within minutes of the restart. Croatia failed to clear a cross in from the right and it fell to James Maddison inside the box to smash the ball into the root of the net.

However, Croatia equalised for the second time just after the hour mark. The Young Lions were guilty of giving the ball away in defence, allowing Croatia to work the ball to Nikola Vlasic to slam a low shot home.

Yet England went ahead for a third time courtesy of Jonjoe Kenny's powerful effort from just outside the penalty area, but once again let their lead slip when Brekalo slotted home his second of the game late on.