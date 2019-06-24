Real Madrid's James Rodriguez: 'I Don't Know Where I'll Play Next Season'

Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has said he doesn't know where he'll play next season, and he added there are people at Napoli "doing so much" to sign him.

James returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer following a two-season loan at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions opted to not make his signing permanent, but Napoli have been strongly linked as his next destination.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Colombia so far at the 2019 Copa America, and he told reporters after their 1-0 win over Paraguay on Sunday, per Football Italia: "I don't know where I'll play next season. Right now I'm thinking about Copa America, I must remain calm. Whether I go to Napoli depends on the clubs. There are people at the clubs who are doing so much, but I can't do anything from here."

Colombia advanced to the Copa quarter-finals after winning their three Group B fixtures.

James recorded a sensational assist for Duvan Zapata to score the only goal in their 1-0 win over Qatar, via Premier Sports (UK only):

The former Porto and AS Monaco midfielder added he's "never" spoken with Real coach Zinedine Zidane. But the French boss may have taken notice after James enjoyed a record-breaking performance against Qatar, per OptaJavier:

Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) reported Napoli could pay €5 million (£4.5 million) to loan James for the 2019-20 campaign, with an option to purchase for between €30 million (£26.8 million) and €35 million (£31.3 million). However, a clause would reportedly make the deal obligatory if Napoli win Serie A next season.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis recently said that while they don't need James, manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with the player following their stint together at Bayern, per Goal:

The Naples outfit have finished second to Juventus in the past two seasons and are hoping to break the Bianconeri's hold over Italy's top flight.

Milanese journalist Tancredi Palmeri also cited quotes from James' Colombia team-mate David Ospina, who said he's attempting to convince his countryman to join him in Serie A:

James has a contract at Real until 2021 but hasn't made an appearance for Los Blancos since they beat Malaga 2-0 in their final match of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign.