Gold Cup 2019: Tuesday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jamaica face Curacao in their final group-stage fixture at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday.

El Salvador sit level on four points with the Reggae Boyz in Group C entering Matchday 3, and they take on eliminated Honduras while hoping to round off an unbeaten pool campaign.

Jamaica will qualify for the quarter-finals as long as they avoid defeat against Curacao, who beat Honduras 1-0 on Friday to collect their first win in the tournament. Curacao can still qualify for the knockout stages, but they must not lose and will need some help from Honduras.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

La Bicolor can no longer advance to the next round of the competition, but a win of two goals or more over El Salvador in their farewell fixture could still prevent La Selecta from qualifying.

Tuesday Schedule, Predictions, TV Info

Jamaica 3-1 Curacao, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Wed. June 26), FS1 (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Honduras 1-1 El Salvador, 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Wed. June 26), FS1 (U.S.), FreeSports (UK)

Live Stream

Audiences in the United States can live-stream matches using one of several services: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV, Univision Deportes en Vivo or Univision Now.



Odds

Jamaica (8-13), Draw (1-3), Curacao (11-2)

Honduras (21-10), Draw (11-5), El Salvador (6-4)

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

Jamaica have again shown promise in the Gold Cup after finishing as runners-up in the past two tournaments, with forward Leon Bailey impressing in his first couple of appearances.

After debating his international allegiance, Bailey committed to Jamaica in May and had an almost instant effect, assisting Dever Orgill for a goal in their opening 3-2 win over Honduras, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

The Bayer Leverkusen speedster posted a message of unity following that debut victory:

Jamaica couldn't find the target in their 0-0 stalemate against El Salvador on Friday. They're level with El Salvador on points and goal difference ahead of Matchday 3, meaning it's also in their best interest to try to build a healthy goal margin.

Curacao made their Gold Cup debut in their current form in 2017—they played as Netherlands Antilles from 1946 to 2011—and were knocked out of the group stage without scoring a goal.

Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna ended that goal drought with the only strike in their win over Honduras, but coach Remko Bicentini will hope their account doesn't end there:

El Salvador are still yet to concede a goal at this year's competition but have also scored only one themselves. Honduras have leaked four goals in two matches but managed to score twice against Jamaica, something no other team has achieved.

Manager Carlos de los Cobos has led El Salvador through a run including just three defeats in their past 14 matches, two of which came against Brazil and Japan.

The winner of Group C will face the runner-up in Group D—either the United States or Panama—and vice-versa in the next round.