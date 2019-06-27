1 Free-Agency or Trade Target for NBA Teams in Need of a New Identity

2 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It would take some cap gymnastics the likes of which we haven't seen since, well, Houston general manager Daryl Morey traded for Chris Paul, but Jimmy Butler reportedly has interest in the Rockets.

"I'm hearing these rumblings about Jimmy trying to get back [to Houston]," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM).

"They're real rumblings," Tim MacMahon, Windhorst's colleague at ESPN, added. "The Rockets think they have a chance."

Right now, Houston has $115.2 million committed to Paul, Harden, Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker next season. The cap is projected to come in at $109 million.

Yes, you read that right. No, you're not missing anything.

Houston reportedly has interest in a max-level free agent, despite being on track to start free agency over the cap. To create enough space for the $32.7 million starting salary for which Butler is qualified, Morey is going to have to find some very agreeable front offices around the league.

And he may be looking to start with Philadelphia's. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained:

"Once free agency starts on Sunday, the Rockets are planning to recruit Jimmy Butler to push the Philadelphia 76ers for a sign-and-trade deal that would allow the All-Star forward to join James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston, league sources tell ESPN.

The Rockets don't have the salary-cap space to sign Butler, so they'd need the threat of the Sixers losing him for nothing to a team with the available room to motivate Philadelphia into a trade. The Rockets also would potentially need to make this a multiteam deal to satisfy the rules of Base Year Compensation that would cover Butler's outgoing salary."

Even if Butler and Morey could convince the 76ers to work a sign-and-trade, this would be a complicated deal. Two or three of Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker would have to be involved. As noted by Wojnarowski, extra teams might need to be brought in, as well.

An easier first step might be moving CP3. When that's the easier route, you have a problem.

If Morey can't move Paul's monster contract (and do it in a way that doesn't equate to taking equal money back) or find multiple willing partners for a sign-and-trade, this rumor is probably dead on arrival.

Even if Paul and Harden's salaries were the only two on the books for 2019-20, Houston would barely have enough to fit Butler's max. And that leaves no wiggle room for team building.

Let's assume, though, that Morey can pull it off. Maybe he finds takers for CP3, Capela (Boston was rumored to have interest there) and Gordon without taking a ton back. Maybe a sign-and-trade actually happens.

Regardless of how it would get done, pairing Butler with Harden would give Houston a new, grittier identity. Sure, Paul provides some of that now, but Butler is around four years younger and eight inches taller. And if CP3 was out, Harden would probably move back to the 1 full-time, where he averaged 11.2 assists in 2016-17.

Again, all this presumes an offseason miracle (or at least real close to one). But if Houston somehow winds up with a Harden/Butler one-two punch, it may take advantage of this Warriors downturn after all.