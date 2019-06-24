Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Times for Monday's Bracket

Martin Rose/Getty Images

The United States begin their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout campaign against Spain on Monday, with La Roja set to make their last-16 debut against the most successful team in the competition's history.

Jill Ellis' side mauled their competition in the pool stage and will be hopeful of making an example out of Spain, with a quarter-final fixture against France on the line for the victor.

Canada are set to appear in the knockout stages for the third time and face Sweden, who finished second to the Stars and Stripes in Group F and are hoping to bounce back following their first loss in five matches.

The winner of their match will advance to face two-time World Cup winners Germany in the last eight on Saturday.

Monday's Fixtures

Spain vs. United States, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Sweden vs. Canada, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC red button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Preview

There likely isn't a team at the Women's World Cup in France that wants to face the United States in their current form, but Spain will have the unfortunate honour of attempting to stop their charge next.

The defending champions came through the group stage without conceding a goal and scoring 18 of their own—at least 10 more than any other nation—and are strong favourites to beat Jorge Vilda's underdogs.

One of Spain's dilemmas will be how to limit the influence of Alex Morgan, who is enjoying top form in France and dazzled with her five-goal display in the opening 13-0 romp over Thailand (U.S. only):

Match of the Day hailed Morgan's fifth strike in that clash as the best of the bunch (UK only):

In contrast to the United States' three victories, Spain have won only once so far in France and are looking to again break new territory in just their second World Cup appearance.

They lost 1-0 to the Stars and Stripes when these two teams had their maiden meeting in January, but La Roja's players are looking forward to a showdown with more on the line this time around, via Goal:

The lines between Sweden and Canada appear far closer in their round-of-16 fixture, which will pit two group-stage runners-up against one another at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

German football writer Manuel Veth thought Group E runners-up Canada would be easier to beat in the next stage, touting Sweden as the favourites:

Canada lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in what was their only group game against a top-level threat, and Sweden will likely have analysed that result in particular to suss out weaknesses in the North Americans' lineup.

Statistician Simon Gleave highlighted just how close this clash appears on paper:

The Canadian team doesn't have the same wealth of stars as their border neighbours to the south, with four different players responsible for their four goals in the group stage.

Linkopings forward Kosovare Asllani has been one of Sweden's most impressive assets and was their only player to score more than once in the first round:

Two balanced teams that rely largely on the sum of their parts will go head-to-head for the right to face front-runners Germany in the next round, with the margins looking too close to call.