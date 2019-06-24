Italy vs. China: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Italy vs. China: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019June 24, 2019
Italy are favoured to beat China when the two teams meet in the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday.
The Italians impressed while winning Group C. Milena Bertolini oversees a strong squad defined by the ingenuity of AC Milan playmaker Manuela Giugliano and the efficiency of Juventus forward Barbara Bonansea.
Meanwhile, China only sealed a place in the knockout phase after finishing third in Group B. The defence is solid, but goals have been a struggle, scoring just once during the group stage.
Date: Tuesday, June 25
Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET
TV Info: BBC Two. Fox Sports 2.
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. Fox Sports Go. fuboTV.
Odds
- Italy: 21-20
- China: 17-5
- Draw: 58-25
Odds per Oddschecker.
Bonansea netted twice during group matches, while her Juve team-mate Aurora Galli also got on the scoresheet twice from midfield. They are ably supplied by Giugliano, whose creative instincts are key to what this team does going forward.
FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC
We watched #ITA's late winner against #AUS with goalscorer @barbarabonansea 👀 This was her reaction when she watched the goal back 🤳 @FIFAWWC_ITA | #FIFAWWC https://t.co/WVksjQCGc4
Bertolini may also consider starting Cristiana Girelli, a hat-trick hero during the 5-0 win over Jamaica that booked Italy's place in the knockout phase.
There is enough firepower in Italy's ranks to overwhelm China early. However, Italy's opponents kept two clean sheets and conceded just once during group action.
While China are tough at the back, the nation will count on Wang Shuang for inspiration in the final third. The Paris Saint-Germain Feminines midfielder is an artful creator, who also has a keen eye for goal.
If Shuang is allowed to get on the ball early and often, China could sneak into an early lead. Italy would then find it hard to break down a well-drilled defence and packed midfield protecting a goal.
Getting on the front foot from the off is the best way for Italy to seize control of this tie and keep it.
