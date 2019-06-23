Vinicius Jr. Talks Potential Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Transfers to Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr. has said he thinks Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

Mbappe has developed into one of the best players in the world in the French capital, and according to Marco Ruiz of AS, Madrid are putting together a plan to sign the forward in the summer of 2020.

Speaking to Telefoot's Julien Maynard (h/t Manuel Salinero of AS), Vinicius has said he speaks to Mbappe on social media and thinks the 20-year-old will end up in Madrid:

"Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappe. But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here [in La Liga] soon and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together.

"We don’t really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he’s already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great."

Vinicius was also asked about the future of his compatriot Neymar. The PSG star has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer and previously with a switch to Real.

"Of course he [Neymar] could join Real Madrid but, at the moment, I do not know what he will do," Vinicius told Telefoot (h/t Goal). "Of course, he could be in Madrid or PSG I do not know, but it'd still better [if he were at] Madrid. I want to play with Neymar, for sure."

Per the Spanish Football Podcast, a possible return to Barcelona has been discussed a lot in the Spanish press:

While Mbappe did hint at a possible transfer in May—the striker said he would be open to a "new project" after being crowned the Ligue 1 Player of the Year, per Sky Sports—a sale this summer seems to be unlikely.

Recently, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi told France Football (h/t Marca) he was "200 per cent sure" that Mbappe would still be at the Parc des Princes next season.

Of all the players in the PSG squad, Mbappe would likely be the last man the club would want to sell. In his two seasons in Paris, the former Monaco man has gone from strength to strength, and he's now one of the premier goalscorers in the game.

Squawka Football provided the figures behind his incredible 2018-19 season:

Per FansBet, Los Blancos supporters have already made it clear they'd be keen to sign the striker:

Madrid have already made major moves in the transfer window this summer, meaning a possible swoop for Mbappe is unlikely.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao have been snapped up, meaning manager Zinedine Zidane will have a new-look side as he seeks to put Madrid back on top of Spanish and European football.

Vinicius impressed in his debut season at Los Blancos, although with some new forward options arriving at the club, he'll face a big fight for a starting berth. In addition to the attacking acquisitions of Hazard, Rodrygo and Jovic, Madrid also have Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vazquez on their books.