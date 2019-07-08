Jabari Parker, Hawks Reportedly Agree on 2-Year, $13M Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jabari Parker is set to become a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Parker is signing a two-year, $13 million deal with the Hawks. The agreement includes a player option on the second year.

The 24-year-old became an unrestricted free agent when Washington declined his $20 million team option, as Haynes reported on June 22.

Atlanta is Parker's fourth team since the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him second overall in 2014. The Duke product's NBA career has been derailed by torn ACLs in 2014 and 2017.

In 247 career games, Parker has averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The 6'8" forward showed promise in 25 games last season with the Wizards, who acquired him as part of a trade with the Chicago Bulls in February. He averaged 15.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in only 27.3 minutes per game.

As HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky noted in mid-March, Parker surged upon his arrival in Washington:

"Parker has scored 18.9 points per 36 minutes since leaving the Bulls. Better yet, Washington has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court. In 15 games with the Wizards, Parker is shooting 56.4 percent from the field with a true shooting percentage of 62.0 percent (both of which are career-highs).

[...]

"Since the trade deadline, among those with at least 75 opportunities, he has been one of the five most accurate scorers (69.7 percent) from this zone."

In Atlanta, Parker will compete with John Collins, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Turner for minutes at forward. If nothing else, he should give the Hawks a reliable source of scoring off the bench.