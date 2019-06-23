Sweden vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Sweden vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019June 23, 2019
Sweden can overcome the disappointment of finishing second in Group F to USA by beating Canada in the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.
The match at the Parc des Princes in Paris will feature some of the best players at the tournament. Sweden No. 10 Sofia Jakobsson and goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl ensure coach Peter Gerhardsson's squad is strong at both ends of the pitch.
Meanwhile, the prolific Christine Sinclair ensures Canada still carry a potent enough threat to beat any team in the tournament.
Date: Monday, June 24
Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Fox
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go
Odds
- Sweden: 47-20
- Canada: 29-20
- Draw: 21-10
Odds per Oddschecker.
Sweden were unfortunate to have been placed with in-form USA during the group stage. While they couldn't keep pace with the free-scoring defending champions, the Swedes still showcased their own technical flair.
Jakobsson is the creative fulcrum, and her passing, skill and vision represent the biggest challenges for the Canada defence. Her combination with gifted striker Kosovare Asllani is the main reason why Sweden will progress:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Two games. Two goals. One assist. Kosovare Asllani is making her mark on #WWC19. Live: https://t.co/DD1JFcJXYS #FIFAWWC #SWE #THA https://t.co/GHnh8hCxvh
At the other end of the pitch, 36-year-old stopper Lindahl is still a capable presence. She is embracing a role as a leader:
Hedvig Lindahl @hedvig_lindahl
Very proud of the team and the young players that made their World Cup debuts tonight. 👏 Now onto the next one against another great team, Canada in the round of 16. See you in Paris on Monday! #FIFAWWC #GETTYSPORT https://t.co/MCUqC5F0w1
Sinclair will hope to test Lindahl early. She was on the scoresheet during Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands that ultimately cost Canada top spot in Group E.
There is ample support for Sinclair along the forward line thanks to the presence of Jessie Fleming. The 21-year-old is an attack-minded midfielder who made an impression with some strong performances during the group stage.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
We have a goal! 21-year-old Jessie Fleming breaks the deadlock. Watch #CAN v #NZL on @BBCRedButton now. 👉 https://t.co/K8zdwYj466 #FIFAWWC https://t.co/XIpUesNMBd
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
CANADA TAKE THE LEAD! After a scoreless first half, it's Jessie Fleming who breaks through and puts Canada on 🔝 https://t.co/x9IpPrxf1Y
If Fleming and Sinclair are allowed to combine early and often, Lindahl will find herself in for a busy night. There will be no shortage of goals in this one, but Jakobsson and Asllani should edge Sinclair and Fleming.
World Cup Power Rankings 🏆