Sweden vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sweden can overcome the disappointment of finishing second in Group F to USA by beating Canada in the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.

The match at the Parc des Princes in Paris will feature some of the best players at the tournament. Sweden No. 10 Sofia Jakobsson and goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl ensure coach Peter Gerhardsson's squad is strong at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, the prolific Christine Sinclair ensures Canada still carry a potent enough threat to beat any team in the tournament.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go

Odds

Sweden: 47-20

Canada: 29-20

Draw: 21-10

Odds per Oddschecker.

Sweden were unfortunate to have been placed with in-form USA during the group stage. While they couldn't keep pace with the free-scoring defending champions, the Swedes still showcased their own technical flair.

Jakobsson is the creative fulcrum, and her passing, skill and vision represent the biggest challenges for the Canada defence. Her combination with gifted striker Kosovare Asllani is the main reason why Sweden will progress:

At the other end of the pitch, 36-year-old stopper Lindahl is still a capable presence. She is embracing a role as a leader:

Sinclair will hope to test Lindahl early. She was on the scoresheet during Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands that ultimately cost Canada top spot in Group E.

There is ample support for Sinclair along the forward line thanks to the presence of Jessie Fleming. The 21-year-old is an attack-minded midfielder who made an impression with some strong performances during the group stage.

If Fleming and Sinclair are allowed to combine early and often, Lindahl will find herself in for a busy night. There will be no shortage of goals in this one, but Jakobsson and Asllani should edge Sinclair and Fleming.