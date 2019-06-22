Moussa Dembele Says He Will Stay at Lyon Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has said he will stay at the Ligue 1 club amid speculation Premier League side Manchester United are interested in his signature.

The 22-year-old is on international duty with France's under-21s at the 2019 UEFA European Championship and told reporters he will play for Lyon next season:

Dembele has emerged as a target for Manchester United, as the club are willing to allow strikers Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to leave in the summer transfer window, according to Liam Prenderville at the Mirror.

The youngster has caught the eye in France after joining the club from Scottish champions Celtic in August 2018 on a five-year deal.

Dembele scored 20 goals for Lyon in all competitions last season to help the club finish third in the table and make it to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The striker was also on target for France's under-21 side in Friday's 1-0 win over Croatia. He headed the only goal of the game after eight minutes to make it two wins from two for Les Bleuets:

Dembele's goalscoring exploits have also attracted interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, according to L'Equipe (h/t the Daily Record).

Yet Dembele appears in no rush to leave a talented Lyon team that includes players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

Meanwhile, speculation over Manchester United's strikers continues, with Inter Milan keen to land Lukaku, although they will have to sell Mauro Icardi first, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

Sanchez has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after failing to impress since joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

The Red Devils have rejected an approach from Brazilian side Palmeiras to sign the Chile international on loan, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness).