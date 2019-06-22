Reports: Matthijs de Ligt Close to Joining Juventus in €70M Transfer

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is close to joining Juventus in a transfer worth €70 million, according to multiple reports from the Netherlands and Italy.

De Telegraaf (h/t Football Italia) said his contract with the Bianconeri could be worth €20 million per year.

Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia) also reported Juventus have stepped up their interest in the 19-year-old.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano noted talks are ongoing, but Paris Saint-Germain remain in the running:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

