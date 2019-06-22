Reports: Matthijs de Ligt Close to Joining Juventus in €70M Transfer

Reports: Matthijs de Ligt Close to Joining Juventus in €70M TransferJune 22, 2019
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is close to joining Juventus in a transfer worth €70 million, according to multiple reports from the Netherlands and Italy.
De Telegraaf (h/t Football Italia) said his contract with the Bianconeri could be worth €20 million per year.
Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia) also reported Juventus have stepped up their interest in the 19-year-old.
The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano noted talks are ongoing, but Paris Saint-Germain remain in the running:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
De Ligt situation. Talks ongoing between Juventus and his agent Mino Raiola about the wage: €12M/season + add ons. There would be a release clause into his contract. But PSG are still in the race and made new contacts with Raiola. All the details ➡️ https://t.co/VXIxcrbOCx
