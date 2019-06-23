Spain vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Spain vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019June 23, 2019
USA are strong favourites to brush Spain aside in the last 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday. The defending champions sauntered through Group F, winning all three matches and scoring 18 goals in the process, offering a timely reminder of the power and quality in coach Jill Ellis' squad.
By contrast, Spain didn't have it all their own way in Group B, losing to Germany and drawing 0-0 with China. Goals have been a problem for coach Jorge Vilda's squad, but in classy No. 10 Jennifer Hermoso, he has a player capable of causing a shock against the tournament's in-form nation.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Date: Monday, June 24
Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET
TV Info: BBC Two. Fox Sports 1.
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. Fox Spors Go.
Odds
- Spain: 83-10
- USA: 3-7
- Draw: 18-5
Odds per Oddschecker.
USA's prolific output is thanks to a deep and gifted contingent of attacking talents. Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press are just some of the notable match-winners at Ellis' disposal.
The U.S. have also benefited from the enterprising play of Lindsey Horan, who showcased her quality as a finisher by netting the fastest goal of the tournament so far during Thursday's 2-0 win over Sweden:
Horan and Lloyd can keep the supply lines open for a forward line likely to continue its recent scoring run.
If there's one danger for the U.S. it would be allowing Hermoso to dictate play. The Atletico Madrid Femenino star has already been on target twice from the penalty spot in the competition.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Jennifer Hermoso in 2019 #FIFAWWC qualifying: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Jennifer Hermoso at the 2019 #FIFAWWC ⚽️⚽️ Nine goals in nine games. https://t.co/J06bgv1VVA
Hermoso's technique and guile make her the ideal creative hub for Vilda's style of play. Her deft back-heel touches and quick feet have already provided several moments to wow the crowds in France.
Aside from her natural flair, Hermoso is never shy about taking on chances when they come her way in the final third:
Dean Perretta @DeanPerretta
@ReneePwash @therealknelson @Rparksjr85 USWNT #USA are currently ranked third overall behind leaders Italy and Norway in goals conversion per chances at @FIFAWWC. #USA, however, are second behind #ESP Spain in total shots. #ESP Spain's Jennifer Hermoso has registered nine shots.
Keeping Hermoso quiet is the key to USA advancing to the last eight. Yet with so many goals in the team, it's hard to believe the champions will be stopped.
World Cup Power Rankings 🏆