Croatia vs. England: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

TF-Images/Getty Images

England cannot qualify for the knockout stages of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after losing their first two games, and they face fellow eliminated outfit Croatia in a Group C dead-rubber on Monday.

The Young Lions were crushed 4-2 by Romania in a must-win match on Friday, conceding four times in the last 20 minutes to confirm their exit from the running.

Croatia also lost to France and Romania, leaving them with no chance of finishing among the top two and moving into the semi-finals.

Coach Aidy Boothroyd took his England team to Italy this summer with high hopes of continuing the country's recent spike in youth success, but a valiant send-off against Croatia is now the best they can hope for.

The only previous meetings between these teams came in October 2014, when England won 2-1 in each leg of the 2015 Under-21 Euros play-offs (4-1 on aggregate) to qualify for that year's tournament.

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Preview

The meeting with Croatia on Matchday 3 has become nothing more than a case of pride for England, who can no longer finish top of their group or snatch the sole semi-final spot reserved for the best runner-up.

Former Watford and Northampton Town manager Boothroyd highlighted there were positive notes to take from their late defeat at the hands of Romania, via Sky Sports:

Many might disagree with the under-21 manager, who can afford to experiment with his team against Croatia having already made widespread changes to his team between their first and second outings.

Phil Foden scored England's only goal in the 2-1 defeat to France, but he was dropped for the meeting with Romania.

Sportswriter Si Lloyd joked any arguments for player exhaustion seemed invalid considering Foden only played a bit-part role at Manchester City this season:

Foden will be almost certain to make his return to the XI against Croatia, while Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham—who scored 26 goals on loan at Aston Villa last season—is still chasing his first start.

Football writer Daniel Storey provided quotes from Boothroyd, who was defiant when asked about his future as England under-21 manager following the Romania defeat:

A third successive loss to the Croats would amplify the pressure on Boothroyd to resign, and he would be wise to treat the fixture as an opportunity to demonstrate why he does belong.

Croatia won't be simple to beat despite the fact they've scored once in their first two games. They restricted an impressive France squad to just one goal on Friday and have eight senior capped players among their squad.

CSKA Moscow striker Nikola Vlasic netted their only goal of the tournament thus far during a 4-1 defeat to Romania, and WhoScored.com rated him as one of the best young talents in Europe last term:

Each of England and Croatia have just one win apiece in their last five matches and need swift improvement, with their dignity all that will be left to play for in Monday's closing fixture.

Prediction: England to beat Croatia 2-1.