Yankees News: Cameron Maybin Placed on 10-Day IL with Calf Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Cameron Maybin on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained calf.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Maybin "felt a pop" in his calf, and the team expects him to miss an extended period. Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted Maybin will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

