Video: Rangers' Nomar Mazara Ties MLB Statcast Record with 505-Foot HR

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Since everyone in Major League Baseball hits homers nowadays, it takes something special for a long ball to really stand out.

Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara did it by tying the MLB Statcast record with a 505-foot laser into the right field seats against Chicago White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Mazara's homer tied Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story for the longest homer in the Statcast era:

Adding a cherry on top of this particular sundae, ESPN's Coley Harvey noted the list of homers that traveled at least 480 feet this season nearly doubled Friday night:

Mazara has been one of the most consistent hitters in MLB since 2016. The 24-year-old has hit 20 homers in each of the previous three seasons. He entered tonight's game on pace for 22 this year but should be credited for two after driving one over 500 feet deep into the Texas night.