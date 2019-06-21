Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera Suspended 4 Games for Throwing Equipment at Umpire

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera has been suspended four games for throwing equipment from the dugout at umpire Bill Miller in Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Indians, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant added that Cabrera is also facing a fine.

Cabrera had been ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. The 33-year-old was frustrated with a called third strike, marking his third strikeout of the game. While Rangers manager Chris Woodward went out to discuss it with Miller, Cabrera threw his batting gloves at them.

Depending on whether Cabrera decides to appeal, his suspension could begin Friday night. If he appeals, he can continue to play while it is pending.

