Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera Suspended 4 Games for Throwing Equipment at Umpire

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 19: Asdrubal Cabrera #14 of the Texas Rangers runs after hitting a homerun against the Cleveland Indians in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 19, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera has been suspended four games for throwing equipment from the dugout at umpire Bill Miller in Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Indians, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale

The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant added that Cabrera is also facing a fine. 

Cabrera had been ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. The 33-year-old was frustrated with a called third strike, marking his third strikeout of the game. While Rangers manager Chris Woodward went out to discuss it with Miller, Cabrera threw his batting gloves at them. 

Depending on whether Cabrera decides to appeal, his suspension could begin Friday night. If he appeals, he can continue to play while it is pending.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

