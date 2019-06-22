England vs. Cameroon: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

England will be seeking to cement their status as one of the favourites to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, as they take on Cameroon in their last-16 showdown.

Phil Neville's Lionesses weren't always fluid in the group stages, but they managed to emerge victorious in three tricky matches against Scotland, Argentina and Japan. The coach will now be looking to see his players step up a gear, with glory just four wins away.

While England's progression into the bracket was straightforward, Cameroon's was dramatic. Ajara Nchout netted a sensational 95th-minute winner against New Zealand to put them through as one of the highest-ranked teams to finish third in their group.

A fascinating contest is in store at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Here are the crucial details for the match, including the latest odds and the crucial viewing details.

Match Odds

England win (3/19)

Draw (15/2)

Cameroon win (22/1)

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC (UK), FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

While Neville would have liked to have seen a lot more attacking incision from his team at the competition, overall the former Manchester United and Everton defender would have been pleased with how his team have acquitted themselves to this point.

The previous outing against Japan was their toughest match so far, albeit the Lionesses were eventually able to notch a 2-0 win. In the second half, the 2015 runners-up applied pressure to the opposition defence, as England struggled to hold the ball in midfield.

Per Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph, England were helped by some canny changes in the second period:

While Neville has rotated his side frequently since he became manager, Ellen White's two goals in the win over Japan have surely secured her spot in the XI for the meeting with Cameroon.

The new Manchester City signing scored a delicate first after racing onto a through ball and was able to keep her cool late on to net a second when Japan were beginning to turn the screw.

Per Coral, the England forward is closing in on Fara Williams' World Cup goalscoring record for the Lionesses:

Former United States international goalkeeper Hope Solo was impressed by the display put in by White and the England team:

The Lionesses will be big favourites against Cameroon, although it would be naive of England not to recognise the threat they pose.

The Indomitable Lionessess were on the brink of elimination when their game was tied 1-1 with New Zealand in the final stages of their match. However, their star player Nchout showcased incredible composure to dance into the area past a couple of challenges and finish calmly.

Here is the dramatic moment she sent Cameroon into the knockout bracket:

There's a clear chasm in quality between Cameroon and their opponents, meaning it'll be tough for them to maintain possession for long spells and sustain attacks. Their gameplan will most likely be to frustrate England and hope for more magical moments from Nchout in the final third.

In the group stages, the Lionesses struggled against a deep-sitting Argentina defence, although they will have learned lessons from that challenge. Once they find the breakthrough goal, England have enough to pull clear and build momentum ahead of the quarter-finals.

Prediction: England 3-0 Cameroon