Women's World Cup Power Rankings After the Third Round of Group Games

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

The third round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup games is in the books and 24 has become 16 after eight sides were eliminated in a dramatic final round of matches. With the tournament now at the knockout stage, who has moved up and who has moved down since our pre-tournament rankings and who has impressed after the group stage?

24. Thailand (Stay)



Thailand didn't manage to complete the incredible comeback after their goal against Sweden in the second round of games. They held a spirited Chile side for some time but in the end went down fighting in a 2-0 defeat as both sides were eliminated.



23. Jamaica (Stay)



For all the promise an exciting young Jamaica showed before the tournament, it never quite happened on the big stage. Some calamitous defending and goalkeeping ensured they went out with a whimper against Australia but Havana Solaun's goal gives them a positive memory to go home with.



22. South Africa (-2)



Desiree Ellis's debutants showed so much in their opening game against Spain but were never able to build on it in a tough Group B. They were outclassed by Germany as Banyana Banyana ended the tournament with zero points but there's a decent foundation to build on in the future.

21. New Zealand (-5)



Tom Sermanni's side raised eyebrows when they beat England before the tournament but in the end that was as good as it got. Qualification was in their hands but they fell to a last-minute Cameroon goal which means it's an early flight back to Oceania with some work to do.



20. South Korea (-1)



South Korea never really recovered from their opening night loss to France. They showed flashes of what they're capable of against Norway including a superb backheel assist for their only goal of the tournament but it will be back to the drawing board after a disappointing World Cup overall.



19 Chile (+2)



Chile gave it absolutely everything and could barely have come closer to taking the last spot in the last 16 off Nigeria. They left it late to move into a 2-0 lead against Thailand but they still needed a third when an 86th-minute penalty crashed against the crossbar. It means elimination for Chile but some spirited performances should be a positive for their future.



18. Scotland (-3)



Surely no team could go closer to qualifying than Chile? Well, Scotland managed it. With 15 minutes to go against Argentina, Shelley Kerr's side led 3-0 but somehow threw everything away, culminating in a last minute retaken penalty which means Scotland are going home when it should never have been the case. With some of the players they have, it feels like a big missed opportunity.



17. Argentina (+1)



The South American side have in many respects been the feel-good story of the tournament. Their opening game draw against Japan surprised everyone and their stubborn defence against England nearly yielded more success. Their comeback from 3-0 against Scotland showed what they can do but sadly it wasn't enough to progress.

16. Cameroon (+6)

After two defeats in a row, Cameroon surprised everyone by beating New Zealand with a dramatic last-gasp winner to seal progression but after their performance against European champions the Netherlands, should we be surprised? Their ‘no fear’ football is exciting to watch and now they face another tough test in Phil Neville’s England for a place in the quarter-finals.

Vincent Michel/Associated Press

15. Nigeria (+2)

After a 72 hour wait since losing to France on Monday night, Nigeria were made to wait to see if they’d have a place in the last 16. A match against Germany is their reward and you feel they’ll have to improve in order to continue on in the competition, but their performance against France should give them some optimism.

14. China (Stay)

Once again, China went about their business quietly in a low-key 0-0 draw with Spain, but it meant they ended the group stages having conceded just one goal. They face Italy in the next round and while Milena Bertolin’s side have impressed, China will believe it could have been much worse but they’ll need to be sharper and more clinical at the other end of the field.

13. Spain (-1)

Spain will leave the group stages with a huge sense of 'what if?' They laboured to victory in their opener against South Africa and then failed to find the net in their next two games, culminating in an underwhelming 0-0 with China. Their reward is a second-round tie against holders USA and that in itself ensures Spain's chances of progression look slim.

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

12. Brazil (+1)

Given their form coming into the tournament, Brazil have potentially been the surprise package. Had it not been for a capitulation in their second game, they could have ended Group C on maximum points after their victory against a good Italy side. Hosts France in the next round means it couldn’t have been much harder but Corinne Diacre will not be taking Brazil lightly on this occasion.

11. Italy (-1)

Italy have impressed by just qualifying in the style they did and a defeat to Brazil via a penalty won't be a huge concern, especially given they still won Group C. They look solid enough at the back and have some quality up top and a match against China gives them every chance of going as far as the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

10. Norway (-1)

Norway enjoyed a stroll in the park against South Korea for lengthy periods but had to rely on penalties to get past them. They were undone at the end and lost Caroline Graham Hansen to injury, the latter of which could be the biggest dent of all in their hopes to go far. Australia lay in wait next in what should and could be one of the more mouth-watering second round ties.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

9. Australia (+2)

Australia needed to bounce back after their opening round defeat to Italy and they certainly did what was needed. Their comeback win against Brazil was followed up by a dissemination of Jamaica, with star striker Sam Kerr signalling her intent to be rated the world’s best with a four-goal haul to help see Australia through safely in second place. Defensive concerns still linger but they have enough quality to cause any team issues.

8. Sweden (-1)

Sweden’s path to the second round largely went as expected. They beat Thailand and Chile before they faced champions and old rivals USA in their final group game. With both sides facing a tricky route through to the final, Peter Gerhardsson made several changes in order to rest players and in the end won’t have been too disappointed with a 2-0 defeat. Sweden still look to be lacking something but they still have an outside chance of success.

7. Japan (+1)

Japan's tournament so far was summed up rather well in their defeat to England which has left them facing European champions the Netherlands in the second round. For large parts they controlled possession but a combination of wastefulness in front of goal and a couple of lapses in concentration at the back saw them come out the wrong side of a 2-0 score which didn't necessarily reflect the game. Japan have the technical ability to go far but they need to remember where the net is.

6. Canada (-2)

Canada were another big team at risk of dropping into second spot when they faced Netherlands in the final Group E encounter. A match-up now against Sweden isn’t all bad but Canada didn't look their usual solid selves at the back as the Netherlands created plenty of chances across the 90 minutes. In the end, goals from Anouk Dekker and Lineth Beerensteyn sealed it but Christine Sinclair did move herself one step closer to Abby Wambach’s all-time international goalscoring record.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

5. England (+1)

England move up a spot after ending a tricky group with maximum points. You feel they've yet to full click into top gear in this tournament and at times against Japan their passing from the back was as sloppy as we've seen. But in Ellen White they have a striker in form up top and the defence coped relatively well with Japan's movement. If things fall into place, England have a decent run to the semi-finals and find themselves right in the running.

4. Netherlands (+1)

Like England, it's easy to feel we haven't quite seen the best of the European champions despite them also ending their group with maximum points. No team this year has scored more than one goal against Canada and the impact off the bench from the likes of Lineth Beerensteyn and Jill Roord shows Sarina Wiegman has depth. Lieke Martens and one or two others haven’t quite clicked yet, and if they do they'll be a tough opposition to stop.

Vincent Michel/Associated Press

3. France (-1)

The hosts would have been looking to bounce back from what was at times a sloppy performance against Norway and they didn’t quite manage it against Nigeria. Corinne Diacre left out Eugenie Le Sommer and without her France looked like they could have played all night and not put the ball in the back of the net. In the end, it was more VAR controversy which sealed the win and nine points out of nine but France have things to work on.

2. Germany (+1)

Germany went about their business quietly and understatedly in Group C. Two 1-0 wins were followed by a much more convincing win in their final game against South Africa. The sign of any good side is its ability to keep clean sheets and the Germans are yet to concede so far after three games. Once more, you feel there’s another gear or two to find yet but they’ll be happy to see all the focus on France and USA in the other side of the draw.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

1. USA (Stay)

USA remain top of the class after completing a clean sweep, but they’ve still yet to be fully tested as they try to defend their title. Wins against Thailand and Chile were a requirement and while Sweden had the potential to be tricky, the team selection of their opponents made life a little more comfortable for Jill Ellis and her team. Either way, the USA look strong, confident and are scoring regularly, but they need a good test soon and that starts with Spain in the second round.