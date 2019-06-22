Women's World Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Bracket

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

The bracket for the last 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France was set after the United States and Sweden confirmed their progress from Group F on Thursday.

The first knockout round kicks off on Saturday, when Germany face Nigeria in Grenoble and Norway take on Australia in Nice.

Hosts France will meet Brazil on Sunday in Le Havre after England face Cameroon, and the U.S. have a showdown with Spain in Reims on Monday.

Round-of-16 Schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Norway vs. Australia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC One, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 23

England vs. Cameroon, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

France vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 24

Spain vs. United States, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Sweden vs. Canada, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Japan, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer (UK) and Fox Sports Go (U.S.).

Jill Ellis' champions have been the most impressive team at France 2019 and claimed their third win from three in the group stage with a clinical 2-0 victory over Sweden.

They have netted 18 unanswered goals in the tournament and produced one of the most remarkable World Cup performances ever in thrashing Thailand 13-0 in their opener:

As such, Spain have been somewhat unfortunate to draw the U.S. in the last 16, which is likely to be the end of the road for La Roja in France.

Spain finished second in Group B, ahead of China, who advanced as one of the best third-placed finishers and have a more winnable draw against Italy.

Group B's winners, meanwhile, were Germany, who flourished in their final pool game, beating South Africa 4-0 following two 1-0 victories.

Nigeria scraped through to the last 16 on goal difference, and though they showed great resolve in restricting France to a controversial 1-0 win on Monday, their tournament will likely end on Saturday.

Cameroon's campaign could also be over soon because they are set to meet an England side that has yet to hit top gear but still managed to win all three of their group-stage games against Scotland, Argentina and Japan.

Hosts France were similarly perfect in their opening three matches, but their struggles against Nigeria will give Brazil some hope of causing a major upset in the last 16.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the last-16 matchups are Sweden's clash with Canada and Japan's meeting with the Netherlands.

Sweden have looked strong despite losing their final group-stage game to the U.S, and Canada are a tough team to beat, especially when captain and star forward Christine Sinclair is on form:

Japan, meanwhile, have reached the finals of the past two World Cups, winning in 2011 before losing to the U.S. four years ago.

They have not, though, looked overly impressive in 2019, losing to England, narrowly beating Scotland and being held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina.

Japan will need to find their goalscoring form if they are to get past the Netherlands, who earned an impressive win over Canada on Thursday to maintain their perfect record in France.