Jordan Poole to Warriors: Golden State's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select guard Jordan Poole.

The 6'5" guard took a big leap from his freshman to sophomore season at Michigan, more than doubling his scoring average from 6.1 to 12.8 points per game. He also knocked down 36.9 percent of his shots from three-point range.

Here's how Poole fits with Golden State's roster:

Warriors' Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.4M (2020)

Andre Iguodala, SF: $16M (2020)

Damian Jones, C: $1.6M (2020)

Draymond Green, PF: $16.4M (2020)

Jacob Evans, SG: $1.8M (2022)

Kevin Durant, SF: $30.8M (2020)

Shaun Livingston, PG: $7.9M (2020)

Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)

Free Agents

Andrew Bogut, C: UFA

Damion Lee, G: RFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Jonas Jerebko, PF: UFA

Jordan Bell, C: RFA

Kevin Durant, SF: Player Option

Kevon Looney, C: UFA

Klay Thompson, SG: UFA

Quinn Cook, PG: RFA

Poole's shooting from deep is his most notable quality:

This fits in perfectly with the Warriors, a team that has relied on the outside shot throughout its recent dynasty. Poole won't replace the injured Klay Thompson in the lineup, but he could help provide some valuable depth and open things up for Stephen Curry next season.

He also comes into the NBA with a lot of confidence:

However, consistency was a problem at Michigan, and it caused many to push Poole down draft boards. He also didn't contribute many other ways on the stat sheet, averaging just 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman only listed him as the No. 44 overall prospect in the class, making him a bit of a reach in the first round.

With good athleticism and a pure stroke from the perimeter, Poole can continue improving over the next few years. However, it's a significant risk for a contending team that needs contributions from its bench in 2019-20.