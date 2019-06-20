Jordan Poole to Warriors: Golden State's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Jordan Poole to Warriors: Golden State's Current Roster After 2019 NBA DraftJune 21, 2019
The Golden State Warriors used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select guard Jordan Poole.
The 6'5" guard took a big leap from his freshman to sophomore season at Michigan, more than doubling his scoring average from 6.1 to 12.8 points per game. He also knocked down 36.9 percent of his shots from three-point range.
Here's how Poole fits with Golden State's roster:
Warriors' Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.4M (2020)
Andre Iguodala, SF: $16M (2020)
Damian Jones, C: $1.6M (2020)
Draymond Green, PF: $16.4M (2020)
Jacob Evans, SG: $1.8M (2022)
Kevin Durant, SF: $30.8M (2020)
Shaun Livingston, PG: $7.9M (2020)
Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)
Andrew Bogut, C: UFA
Damion Lee, G: RFA
DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA
Jonas Jerebko, PF: UFA
Jordan Bell, C: RFA
Kevin Durant, SF: Player Option
Kevon Looney, C: UFA
Klay Thompson, SG: UFA
Quinn Cook, PG: RFA
Poole's shooting from deep is his most notable quality:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
From the NBA’s Draft guide a few notes on Poole: He hit five or more threes in five games last year at Michigan. He shot 36.9% from beyond the arc last season. He turned 20 years old yesterday.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors clearly prioritized backcourt shooting, appearing to reach for Jordan Poole at #28. Poole from 3 in his two years at Michigan: 115-of-311. High volume, 37% accuracy.
This fits in perfectly with the Warriors, a team that has relied on the outside shot throughout its recent dynasty. Poole won't replace the injured Klay Thompson in the lineup, but he could help provide some valuable depth and open things up for Stephen Curry next season.
He also comes into the NBA with a lot of confidence:
John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson
Former Michigan head coach (& new Cavs coach) John Beilein on #Warriors first round pick Jordan Poole, "The guy is an overdose of swag. He's got everything you could ask for. He dreams of those (game-winning) shots. He lives for those shots. That's what he loves."
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
About Jordan Poole (no relation): He's fearless, and embraces the big moment. Has Jarrett Jack swag but is a better athlete.
However, consistency was a problem at Michigan, and it caused many to push Poole down draft boards. He also didn't contribute many other ways on the stat sheet, averaging just 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman only listed him as the No. 44 overall prospect in the class, making him a bit of a reach in the first round.
With good athleticism and a pure stroke from the perimeter, Poole can continue improving over the next few years. However, it's a significant risk for a contending team that needs contributions from its bench in 2019-20.
