Jordan Poole to Warriors: Golden State's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Michigan's Jordan Poole (2) during the second half of a second round men's college basketball game against Florida in the NCAA Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to select guard Jordan Poole.

The 6'5" guard took a big leap from his freshman to sophomore season at Michigan, more than doubling his scoring average from 6.1 to 12.8 points per game. He also knocked down 36.9 percent of his shots from three-point range.

Here's how Poole fits with Golden State's roster:   

      

Warriors' Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alfonzo McKinnie, PF: $1.4M (2020)

Andre Iguodala, SF: $16M (2020)

Damian Jones, C: $1.6M (2020)

Draymond Green, PF: $16.4M (2020)

Jacob Evans, SG: $1.8M (2022)

Kevin Durant, SF: $30.8M (2020)

Shaun Livingston, PG: $7.9M (2020)

Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)

     

Free Agents

Andrew Bogut, C: UFA

Damion Lee, G: RFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Jonas Jerebko, PF: UFA

Jordan Bell, C: RFA

Kevin Durant, SF: Player Option

Kevon Looney, C: UFA

Klay Thompson, SG: UFA

Quinn Cook, PG: RFA 

Poole's shooting from deep is his most notable quality:

This fits in perfectly with the Warriors, a team that has relied on the outside shot throughout its recent dynasty. Poole won't replace the injured Klay Thompson in the lineup, but he could help provide some valuable depth and open things up for Stephen Curry next season.

He also comes into the NBA with a lot of confidence:

However, consistency was a problem at Michigan, and it caused many to push Poole down draft boards. He also didn't contribute many other ways on the stat sheet, averaging just 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman only listed him as the No. 44 overall prospect in the class, making him a bit of a reach in the first round.

With good athleticism and a pure stroke from the perimeter, Poole can continue improving over the next few years. However, it's a significant risk for a contending team that needs contributions from its bench in 2019-20.

Related

    Dame Drops Bagley Diss Track 🔥

    Tap the link to listen 🔊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Drops Bagley Diss Track 🔥

    Tap the link to listen 🔊

    DamianLillard0
    via SoundCloud

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    📉 Bol, Porter Jr. still on the board 👏 Blazers snag Nassir Little ☘️ Grant Williams a steal for Boston

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    📉 Bol, Porter Jr. still on the board 👏 Blazers snag Nassir Little ☘️ Grant Williams a steal for Boston

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Trade No. 6 to Wolves

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report