Warriors' Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Better Positional Fit Than D'Angelo Russell

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave his thoughts Friday on the pre-deadline trade that sent guard D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guard Andrew Wiggins and draft picks Thursday.

Kerr expressed his belief that Wiggins is a strong positional fit for the Warriors and said that they intend to use him on the wing. Kerr added that Golden State's scouts told him that 2020 is a weak year for wings in the NBA draft and free agency.

Russell has some similarities to Stephen Curry, and it was unclear if they would be a good fit together when the Warriors acquired Russell from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

With regard to Russell, Kerr said: "To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed him."

Kerr noted that Wiggins makes more sense as a fit alongside Curry and Klay Thompson next season and beyond than Russell would have, and expressed excitement over how Wiggins' "pace" and "speed" will work in his system.

The 24-year-old Wiggins has had issues defensively and with his offensive efficiency throughout his career, but he isn't short on talent, and is in the midst of one of his most productive seasons to date.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points, plus career highs with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His percentages leave something to be desired, though, as he is shooting just 44.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

They may not be a huge issue in Golden State, though, alongside two of the NBA's best shooters in Curry and Thompson.

Curry has missed all but four games this season with a broken hand and Thompson has missed the entire season with a torn ACL. Without their two best players, the Warriors are an NBA-worst 12-40 after reaching each of the previous five NBA Finals.

Assuming Curry and Thompson are healthy next season to go along with Wiggins, Draymond Green and a high pick in the 2020 NBA draft, however, the Dubs have a legitimate chance to rebound and become contenders again during the 2020-21 campaign.