Dodgers' Rich Hill Placed on IL After Arm Injury Diagnosed as Flexor Strain

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 20, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Rich Hill gets set to pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Rich Hill on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Hill disclosed to the media that he suffered a flexor tendon strain and "doesn't expect to pick up a ball" for three to four weeks, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register

Hill isn't certain what grade his strain is and also stated he's undergoing platelet-rich plasma therapy. 

The move comes after the 39-year-old southpaw lasted just one inning in his start Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. According to The Athletic's Pedro Moura, Hill "took himself out of the game" while warming up for the second inning. 

The Dodgers announced at the time that he was experiencing left forearm tightness. 

At 39 years old, Hill is the oldest starting pitcher in MLB. This season is the final one on his current three-year, $48 million contract

While any prolonged injury that affects his performance could threaten the Dodgers' interest in bringing him back at 40 years old, especially given his injury history, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick relayed that Hill expects to pitch again this season.

Hill began the 2019 season on the 10-day injured list with a strained knee. Since recovering, though, he has impressed in 10 starts by posting a 2.55 ERA to go along with a 4-1 record, 1.11 WHIP and 61 strikeouts. 

Los Angeles can turn to Julio Urias, who is set to start Thursday night, with Hill away from the mound. Urias, primarily a reliever, holds a 3-2 record and 3.05 ERA in four starts.

The Dodgers lead the NL West at 50-25 entering Thursday night's matchup with the Giants.

Related

    Aaron Judge to Be Activated from IL on Friday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aaron Judge to Be Activated from IL on Friday

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    82-Year-Old Is Mets' New Pitching Coach

    MLB logo
    MLB

    82-Year-Old Is Mets' New Pitching Coach

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rays to Explore Playing in Montreal

    Rays receive permission to explore splitting seasons between Tampa Bay and Montreal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Rays to Explore Playing in Montreal

    Rays receive permission to explore splitting seasons between Tampa Bay and Montreal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Charged in New Jersey

    MLB logo
    MLB

    David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Charged in New Jersey

    Boston.com
    via Boston.com