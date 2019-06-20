Dodgers' Rich Hill Placed on IL After Arm Injury Diagnosed as Flexor Strain

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Rich Hill on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Hill disclosed to the media that he suffered a flexor tendon strain and "doesn't expect to pick up a ball" for three to four weeks, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.



Hill isn't certain what grade his strain is and also stated he's undergoing platelet-rich plasma therapy.

The move comes after the 39-year-old southpaw lasted just one inning in his start Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. According to The Athletic's Pedro Moura, Hill "took himself out of the game" while warming up for the second inning.

The Dodgers announced at the time that he was experiencing left forearm tightness.

At 39 years old, Hill is the oldest starting pitcher in MLB. This season is the final one on his current three-year, $48 million contract.

While any prolonged injury that affects his performance could threaten the Dodgers' interest in bringing him back at 40 years old, especially given his injury history, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick relayed that Hill expects to pitch again this season.

Hill began the 2019 season on the 10-day injured list with a strained knee. Since recovering, though, he has impressed in 10 starts by posting a 2.55 ERA to go along with a 4-1 record, 1.11 WHIP and 61 strikeouts.

Los Angeles can turn to Julio Urias, who is set to start Thursday night, with Hill away from the mound. Urias, primarily a reliever, holds a 3-2 record and 3.05 ERA in four starts.



The Dodgers lead the NL West at 50-25 entering Thursday night's matchup with the Giants.