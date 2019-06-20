Yankees News: Aaron Judge to Be Activated Friday After Oblique Injury Recovery

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The battered New York Yankees are finally approaching full-squad status.

Aaron Judge told reporters Thursday that he will be activated from the injured list Friday after missing the last two months with an oblique injury.

"When I get back on the field, I've got to play. I'm not going to try to baby it or go at 80 percent," Judge said. "We're in the Major Leagues. I'm going to go at it 100 percent. I'm going to play at it 100 percent. We're ready to go. That's not something I'm worried about happening again."

Judge, 27, hit .288/.404/.521 with five home runs and 11 RBI through his first 20 games before the injury. At the time, he was the 13th Yankee to go on the disabled list midway through April.

