Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Bracket Predictions for Round of 16 Fixtures

The last-16 bracket for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is set, as the curtain came down on the group stages on Thursday.

Holders United States continued their excellent form, making it three wins in succession with a 2-0 victory over Sweden. They will face Spain, who were runners-up to Germany in their group, on Monday.

Other standout matches include the showdown between host nation France and Brazil. England and Germany, who won all three of their group matches, will face Cameroon and Nigeria respectively; the Netherlands also have a perfect record and will face 2015 runners-up Japan.

Here is the last-16 lineup in full, as well as a preview of what to expect from these eight matches and beyond.

Women's World Cup - Last 16 Fixtures (Times in BST)

Saturday, June 22 - 4:30 p.m. - Germany vs. Nigeria

Saturday, June 22 - 8 p.m. - Norway vs. Australia

Sunday, June 23 - 4:30 p.m. - England vs. Cameroon

Sunday, June 23 - 8 p.m. - France vs. Brazil

Monday, June 24 - 5 p.m. - Spain vs. United States

Monday, June 24 - 8 p.m. - Sweden vs. Canada

Tuesday, June 25 - 5 p.m. - Italy vs. China

Tuesday, June 25 - 8 p.m. - Netherlands vs. Japan

Preview

Although there is still a long way to go in the World Cup, the early stages of the competition have emphasised that the United States remain the team to beat.

After brushing aside Thailand and Chile, they were expected to be given a much more challenging test by Sweden. However, Jill Ellis was able to watch her players make light work of the match, as Lindsey Horan's opener and an own goal from Jonna Andersson were enough to see them to victory.

There were signs that this is a team beginning to go through the gears too. As noted by sports presenter Arlo White, some of the football played by the USWNT was spellbinding:

Stopping them will be a huge task for Spain, especially given La Roja have failed to find the net in their last two games against China and Germany.

Away from the United States, host nation France will feel as though they can compete for the prize, having won all of their games so far.

They haven't been flawless in their matches to this point and needed a controversial retaken penalty to overcome Nigeria last time out. French football journalist Jeremy Smith said the home side need to improve if they're going to go all the way

They'll be favourites against a Brazil team that's been well below their best at the competition, albeit they still have some world-class players, most notably Marta.

England also appear to be warming to the task, as they produced a professional display to beat Japan on Wednesday, with Ellen White on the scoresheet twice.

At times, Phil Neville's team have been wasteful in possession and fortunate opposition players have squandered big opportunities. Football journalist Tim Stillman thinks they got things right against Japan, though:

Cameroon will be confident heading into the game and feel as though they have nothing to lose, especially given the dramatic manner in which they qualified for the knockout stages:

The manner in which the bracket is set up means some intriguing contests will be on the cards early in the competition, including a possible France-United States quarter-final. England are also on that half of the draw, meaning progression to the final from that section will not be straightforward.

With that in mind, Germany should be good enough to advance to the showpiece final on July 7, albeit they've not been at their fluid best so far. Even so, if the United States continue to operate at this level, they'll be too good to stop.

Prediction: 1. United States, 2. Germany, 3. England