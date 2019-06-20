Lindsey Horan Scores as USWNT Beat Sweden, Top Group F at 2019 World Cup

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States maintained their perfect record at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday, as they beat Sweden 2-0 at the Stade Oceane to secure the top spot in Group F.

The holders got off to the perfect start, as Lindsey Horan was on hand to prod home after just three minutes. Sweden struggled to get hold of the ball for much of the first period, with the U.S. dominating and spurning chances to add to their lead.

Early in the second half, the United States consolidated their position, as Tobin Heath's shot flicked off Jonna Andersson and beyond the goalkeeper on the 50-minute mark.

With this win, the United States set up a last-16 showdown with Spain on Monday, while Sweden will face Canada on the same day.

