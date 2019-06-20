Lindsey Horan Scores as USWNT Beat Sweden, Top Group F at 2019 World Cup

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Lindsey Horan of USA celebrates scoring her team's opening goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Sweden and USA at on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The United States maintained their perfect record at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday, as they beat Sweden 2-0 at the Stade Oceane to secure the top spot in Group F.

The holders got off to the perfect start, as Lindsey Horan was on hand to prod home after just three minutes. Sweden struggled to get hold of the ball for much of the first period, with the U.S. dominating and spurning chances to add to their lead.

Early in the second half, the United States consolidated their position, as Tobin Heath's shot flicked off Jonna Andersson and beyond the goalkeeper on the 50-minute mark.

With this win, the United States set up a last-16 showdown with Spain on Monday, while Sweden will face Canada on the same day.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Highlight: Heath Scores from Crazy Angle for 2-0 USA 🎥

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Highlight: Heath Scores from Crazy Angle for 2-0 USA 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    7 Young La Liga Stars Destined for Big Transfers 💰

    World Football logo
    World Football

    7 Young La Liga Stars Destined for Big Transfers 💰

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Another Tobin Heath Nutmeg 🎥

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Another Tobin Heath Nutmeg 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Highlight: USWNT Gets Dream Start for 1-0 🎥

    Horan converts Rapinoe's corner inside 3 mins vs. Sweden

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: USWNT Gets Dream Start for 1-0 🎥

    Horan converts Rapinoe's corner inside 3 mins vs. Sweden

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter