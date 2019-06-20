Nick Nurse: Raptors to Visit Justin Trudeau After Title, Unsure on Donald Trump

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors will continue their NBA championship celebration with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it's unclear if a visit with U.S. President Donald Trump is in the cards.

In an appearance on SportsNet 590 on Wednesday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said they are already working on scheduling a visit with Trudeau.

"Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they've been asking me about scheduling it," he said. "I've heard nothing about the White House. We're Canada's team anyway, right?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

