Nick Nurse: Raptors to Visit Justin Trudeau After Title, Unsure on Donald Trump

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse speaks to reporters before a team practice in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Raptors are scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors will continue their NBA championship celebration with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it's unclear if a visit with U.S. President Donald Trump is in the cards.

In an appearance on SportsNet 590 on Wednesday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said they are already working on scheduling a visit with Trudeau.

"Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they've been asking me about scheduling it," he said. "I've heard nothing about the White House. We're Canada's team anyway, right?"

             

