Video: Hope Solo Previews USA's Women's World Cup Group-Stage Finale vs. Sweden

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Former United States women's national soccer team goalkeeper Hope Solo breaks down Team USA's first real test of the World Cup versus Sweden, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

