Oleksandr Zinchenko Signs 3-Year Manchester City Contract Extension

Oleksandr Zinchenko Signs 3-Year Manchester City Contract ExtensionJune 20, 2019
Manchester City starlet Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.
The Sky Blues announced the news via Twitter:
Manchester City @ManCity
YESSSSSSSSSSS! 🙌 5️⃣ more years of @Azinchenko17 💙 🔵 #mancity https://t.co/JlilPP5X6B
