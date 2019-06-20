Oleksandr Zinchenko Signs 3-Year Manchester City Contract Extension

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Alexander Zinchenko of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 28, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City starlet Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The Sky Blues announced the news via Twitter:

   

