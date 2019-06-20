Oleksandr Zinchenko Signs 3-Year Manchester City Contract Extension

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City starlet Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The Sky Blues announced the news via Twitter:

