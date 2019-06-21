USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

KEREM YUCEL/Getty Images

The United States will play their second match of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday when they host Trinidad and Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Stars and Stripes have the lead in Group D after a 4-0 win over Guyana in their first match. The Soca Warriors lost their opener 2-0 against Panama.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) has handed the USMNT odds of 1-5 to win, compared to 10-1 for Trinidad and Tobago. A draw is priced at 6-1.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. BST on Sunday). Fans can follow the action via Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and FreeSports TV (UK).

The U.S. easily took care of business in their opener, brushing aside Guyana to continue their excellent work in Gold Cup opening matches:

The win did not come as a huge surprise. Guyana are ranked well outside the top 150 in the FIFA rankings and had lost their last two friendlies prior to the tournament, their first-ever Gold Cup.

Even in the win, coach Gregg Berhalter did not escape criticism from the likes of Colin Cowherd and Taylor Twellman:

Berhalter admitted his team did not start well against Guyana, but he thought they improved during the match:

Trinidad and Tobago should present a step up in competition. The Soca Warriors are Gold Cup regulars who got their best result in the tournament in 2000, when they made it to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Canada.

They are without a win so far in 2019 and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Panama in their Gold Cup opener, despite playing well.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley and Weston McKennie in the squad, the Stars and Stripes have a clear edge in individual talent. The latter left the pitch with an apparent knock against Guyana, but it was only a cramp, according to Berhalter:

This should be another routine win for the USMNT, but the side has yet to find its groove under Berhalter and could struggle against a disciplined, athletic team that will likely sit back and aim for the counter attack.

Memories of their infamous 2017 encounter that saw the USMNT lose out on a spot at the 2018 World Cup with a 2-1 loss are still fresh, and redemption on Saturday may be just what the team needs to kick into gear.

Trinidad and Tobago will be tough to break down, however, and Berhalter's troops have yet to show the creative spark needed to overcome such a challenge.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago