Belgium vs. Italy: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Hosts Italy control their own destiny heading into their final group match of the 2019 Under-21 European Championship on Saturday, but they will have to beat Belgium to possibly advance from Group A and secure a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Azzurrini sit in second place in the group following their loss to Poland. They own the head-to-head advantage and sport a better goal difference than Spain, whom they beat on the opening matchday.

Belgium have lost both of their matches so far, despite holding out against Spain until the dying minutes in their most recent fixture.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET on Saturday, and fans can tune in via Sky Sports (UK) or ESPN3 (U.S.).

Italy's shock defeat against Poland came despite complete dominance from the hosts, who attempted an incredible 31 shots during the contest and somehow couldn't score a single goal:

Krystian Bielik scored the only goal of the match after 40 minutes, giving Poland an unexpected six points from their first two matches. The Poles haven't qualified for the next round yet, but things would have to go very wrong against Spain for them to miss out.

Italy could still advance as group winners if Spain beat Poland―their goal difference of plus-one is just one behind the Poles―and are in a great position to finish second. Only the best of the second-ranked teams will qualify for next year's Olympics and a spot in the semi-finals.

Their first objective is to beat a Belgian side that has yet to impress in Group A. They were undone by a Pablo Fornals strike in the 89th minute of their last match but were second-best throughout the loss against Spain.

The Young Devils lack top-end talent in the squad, with most of their players plying their trade in the domestic Pro League for clubs such as RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge. Their best player in this tournament has been Dodi Lukebakio of Watford, who spent time on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf last season.

In comparison, Italy's team has a lot more high-end talent, including Juventus star Moise Kean, AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, Napoli's Alex Meret, AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone and Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa.

The Viola starlet has been the standout for the Azzurrini, and sports writer Mina Rzouki thinks he may already be the best player in the country:

Italy's finishing let them down against Poland, but given their tremendous attacking firepower, they should be able to find goals against a Belgian side that has struggled defensively.

The home-field advantage will only add to the Azzurrini's chances, with this match being played at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia.

Prediction: Belgium 0-3 Italy