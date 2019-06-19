Warriors News: Klay Thompson Hasn't Undergone Surgery for ACL Injury Yet

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Klay Thompson's long road to recovery hasn't begun just yet.

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers disclosed to ESPN's Nick Friedell on Wednesday that Thompson has not undergone surgery on his torn ACL.

"That is typical for players who [suffer] that injury," Friedell added. "There's usually a week or two gap between the injury and the surgery."

Thompson went down in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 13. After being helped off the court, the 29-year-old Splash Brother limped back to the free-throw line because he intended to stay in the game after a medical evaluation.

However, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, who was present in the Warriors locker room, doctors quickly identified that Thompson had likely torn his ACL. The diagnosis was confirmed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski after the Toronto Raptors won Game 6 114-110 to claim their first franchise championship.

