Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reportedly Agrees to Join Manchester United on £55M Transfer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reportedly Agrees to Join Manchester United on £55M TransferJune 19, 2019
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly closer to becoming a Manchester United player after reports emerged the Old Trafford club has agreed a fee of £55 million with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
The Daily Record's Duncan Castles has reported that if a deal goes through, it will represent a "world-record sum for a specialist full-back."
Castles noted how United endured a "series of rejected offers" before settling on the right fee. If it proves enough to seal a transfer during this summer's window, Wan-Bissaka will continue a rapid rise.
The 21-year-old only became a first-teamer for the Eagles last season, turning in some outstanding displays at right-back. His athleticism, aggressiveness and timing made him a force defensively.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the only player in the Premier League in 2018-19 with *more* than 60 tackles, 60 interceptions and 60 take-ons completed. Ticks plenty of boxes. 🤺 https://t.co/fgB9kCFcND
Numbers as impressive as those justify such a lofty fee for a player coming off just a single campaign of solid performances:
Zach Lowy @ZachLowy
Don’t know why people are complaining about the fee. 1) United typically don’t spend money well, so it’s not like they could be trusted to find a better bargain. 2) United aren’t exactly broke, and Palace know that. 3) Palace don’t need to sell. 4) He’s young, English, and great.
There's no denying United had an obvious need for help at the position. Diogo Dalot struggled to make the right-back berth his own after arriving from Porto last summer and he was most often being deployed further forward.
Midfielder Ashley Young never looked like a credible long-term option when played out of position. Fellow veteran Antonio Valencia has been clear about his intention to move on.
Ironically, a report of United securing a deal for Wan-Bissaka broke on a day when the Red Devils were also linked to another target. According to Sky Sports News, United were "stepping up their interest" in Norwich City's Max Aarons as an "alternative" to Wan-Bissaka.
Some argue Aarons is a more enterprising player than the England U21 player:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Max Aarons vs. Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season (attacking metrics): more total take-ons (92 vs. 90) more chances created (31 vs. 14) more shots (24 vs. 9) most assists (6 vs. 3) more goals (2 vs. 0) A much more attacking option. 🙌 https://t.co/xaRDslne4w
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Most assists by Man Utd’s rumoured RB targets last season (league only): 🏴 Max Aarons (6) 🇧🇪 Thomas Meunier (3) 🏴 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (3) 🇦🇱 Elseid Hysaj (2) Aarons is the youngest of the lot at 19. 💎 https://t.co/8g0jjY2KM0
While his attacking chops have been questioned, Wan-Bissaka actually showed an element of defensive vulnerability when England lost 2-1 to France at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships on Tuesday.
His stoppage-time own goal helped Les Bleus complete a winning comeback:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Wan-Bissaka has not convinced tonight and that’s poor. Looked so raw and reckless for much of this. England amateurishly deep defensively since they went down to 10 men.
United obviously hope the player's club performances offer a more accurate barometer of what he will become. If a deal is pushed over the line, Wan-Bissaka will join 21-year-old former Swansea City winger Daniel James as a summer import who can help manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer build a younger, more competitive squad.
