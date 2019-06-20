England vs. Romania: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

England need to rebound from a 2-1 loss to France when they face Romania at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Friday.

The Young Lions wasted a lead after holding midfielder Hamza Choudhury was sent off against Les Bleus in Cesena, Italy, on Tuesday.

The Leicester City man is now suspended, but Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden will give England hope after an eye-catching display.

Romania will be confident about piling on the misery for coach Aidy Boothroyd's team, having got their own Group C campaign under way with a resounding 4-1 win over Croatia.

Ianis Hagi and George Puscas impressed for a side with enough ingenuity in forward areas to punish England early.

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Prediction: 2-3

Foden's quick feet and initial burst will be vital for England's attempts to break down Romania in the final third. Those skills proved too much for France when the Etihad Stadium starlet waltzed his way to a stunning solo goal:

Far from an isolated example of inspiration, the 19-year-old's goal was the signature moment of a strong all-round performance:

While Foden was heavily involved, Boothroyd needs more from James Maddison. The Leicester No. 10 is a classy creator of goals and deadly from set-pieces when at his best.

However, the 22-year-old couldn't always impose himself against an athletic France midfield led by former Arsenal player Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Getting Maddison involved early and often will ensure the pace of wide forwards Ryan Sessegnon and Demarai Gray isn't wasted.

England's attempts to own the middle of the park will encounter stiff resistance from a Romania side built to boss the engine room. Skilled enforcer Tudor Baluta showcased his complete game against Croatia:

The Brighton & Hove Albion holding midfielder isn't the only budding star in Romania's ranks. Hagi is a cultured creator who poses a considerable threat thanks to his technique with both feet:

Having Hagi and Baluta around means Puscas is rarely short of chances. The Palermo striker was on target from the penalty spot against Croatia, and he makes the kind of perceptive runs off the ball that are sure to cause England problems.

If Boothroyd can't lift his players from the disappointment of losing the lead so late against France, Romania have the quality in forward areas to send Foden and Co. home early.