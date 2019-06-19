Luis Enrique Resigns as Spain Manager, Replaced by Robert Moreno

Luis Enrique Resigns as Spain Manager, Replaced by Robert MorenoJune 19, 2019
Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique has resigned from the position, with his assistant Robert Moreno taking over as the team's head coach.
Per sports writer David Cartlidge, the former Barcelona boss is stepping away for personal reasons:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
For personal reasons Luis Enrique is leaving. Disappointing to see him go but given circumstances perfectly understandable. Family comes first - bottom line. Should be left in peace and not subjected to speculation.
Enrique took over as national team coach from Fernando Hierro after the disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.
Hierro had been thrust into the role days before the start of the tournament, when Real Madrid announced Julen Lopetegui would join Los Blancos after the World Cup.
La Roja needed stability after Hierro stepped down following a penalty-shootout loss against Russia in the Round of 16, and Enrique proved just what the team needed. In his first match at the helm, Spain beat England in a UEFA Nations League match at Wembley, and they have won all four of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers so far.
Bleacher Report's Jack J Collins praised Enrique for his work with the team, and he believes Moreno is a great replacement:
Jack J Collins @jackjcollins
Luis Enrique has done a wonderful job reinvigorating that Spain side after Lopetegui-gate and Moreno has been by his side for such a long time. Makes perfect sense continuity wise. Could be about to see the birth of another excellent coach. 🇪🇸
Cartlidge explained the two have worked together since Enrique coached at Barcelona B:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Rubiales is happy with Luis Enrique's work and wants a complete continuation of it. Moreno is the closest to Lucho and it makes perfect sense why he's put in charge. Anyone who knows him, worked with him, is aware of his ability.
The 49-year-old spent time with AS Roma and Celta Vigo before taking the Barcelona job in 2014. He guided the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles and the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League, completing a treble by beating Juventus 3-1 in the final.
Enrique was named FIFA World Coach of the Year for his efforts in 2015.
