Jimmy Butler Rumors: Rockets to 'Be Aggressive' in Pursuit of SF in Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler reacts during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 122-100. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Despite having limited salary-cap space, the Houston Rockets are expected to "be aggressive in their pursuit" of Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brian T. Smith.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes confirmed what many expected Friday when he reported Butler will opt out of his contract with the Sixers and become an unrestricted free agent.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

