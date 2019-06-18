Clint Capela Trade Rumors: Celtics Have 'Checked In' on Move for Rockets Star

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets had preliminary discussions about a trade centered around Rockets center Clint Capela, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported May 29 that Houston was willing to entertain trades for basically its entire roster, Capela included.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

