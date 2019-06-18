Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Chris Paul

0 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The two-year partnership between Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston appears to be at its end. On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported that the relationship between the two star guards is "unsalvageable," and that Paul had asked Rockets management for a trade.

Despite Paul's credentials as a future Hall of Famer and arguably the best point guard of his generation, finding a palatable trade for him will be a tall task for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Paul is 34 years old and has long-standing concerns about his health and durability. He's also due $124 million over the final three seasons of his contract, including a staggering $44.2 million in the 2021-22 season, when he will be 36 years old.

In his role on the board of the players' union, Paul helped to negotiate an over-38 max contract provision that essentially only benefits himself and his close friend, LeBron James. Now, that same provision will make it extremely difficult for the Rockets to find a viable trade for an expensive, past-his-prime version of Paul.

The best the Rockets can hope for in this situation, in all likelihood, would be a swap of bad contracts with another team looking to get off some long-term money. It's unrealistic to expect Paul to be able to fetch an attractive package of picks or young players, but there are a few teams who could be in position to roll the dice on a Paul trade while giving the Rockets a different mix of players to put around Harden.