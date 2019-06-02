Ricky Rubio Says Jazz Have Told Him He's Not a Priority in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Free-agent-to-be Ricky Rubio provided a peek into the Utah Jazz's offseason plans this summer, and he's apparently not in them.

Speaking in his native Spanish to an interviewer, Rubio said, "Utah has let me know that I am not a priority for them" (h/t Mychal Lowman of SB Nation's SLC Dunk).

