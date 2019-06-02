Ricky Rubio Says Jazz Have Told Him He's Not a Priority in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 22: Ricky Rubio #3 of the Utah Jazz brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets in the first half of Game Four during the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Free-agent-to-be Ricky Rubio provided a peek into the Utah Jazz's offseason plans this summer, and he's apparently not in them.

Speaking in his native Spanish to an interviewer, Rubio said, "Utah has let me know that I am not a priority for them" (h/t Mychal Lowman of SB Nation's SLC Dunk).

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

