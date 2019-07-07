Raptors Rumors: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Signs 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's first foray into free agency has come to an end after the veteran forward agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the forward will sign a one-year deal to try to set himself up better for 2020.

Hollis-Jefferson became an unrestricted free agent when the Brooklyn Nets chose not to give him a qualifying offer.

This summer wasn't a great time to be a mid-tier free agent hoping to secure a long-term deal with players like Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and, even rehabbing a ruptured Achilles, Kevin Durant available on the open market.

Hollis-Jefferson has made himself into a valuable NBA player thanks to his versatility. The 24-year-old is a limited offensive player because he can't shoot from three-point range (22.3 percent in his career). He often makes up for it by being a valuable defensive player who can guard multiple positions.

The Raptors will need to have a strong core of shooters around Hollis-Jefferson on the court to fully maximize his value. He isn't going to dramatically alter their fortunes next season, but he adds quality depth to get through an 82-game regular season and can make a positive impact in limited use in a potential playoff series.

Hollis-Jefferson gets to play for a team that will do everything in its power to take advantage of what he does well. His age also leaves open the possibility that there is more offensive upside for him so that he's not a liability on that side of the ball for the Raptors.

Even without Leonard and Danny Green, Toronto should still be dangerous next season and should especially be dominant on the defensive end once again in 2019-20.